Financial Lobby Calls For 'Mandatory' Climate Disclosures

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A new report from a top financial markets lobbying group urges governments and regulators worldwide to institute a unified approach to climate-related disclosures and reporting, both to mitigate climate change and to decrease the costs of what it describes as a currently fragmented system. Thursday's report from the Global Financial Markets Association calls for a "globally consistent approach to sustainability reporting" and the "mandatory disclosure" of climate risks and opportunities by financial entities that would be in line with global standards set forth by the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. "At this critical juncture, it is evermore...

