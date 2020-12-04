$50B Yukos Arbitration Award Against Russia Stands For Now

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Dutch Supreme Court has denied Russia's bid to suspend enforcement of $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co., ruling Friday that the Kremlin's case to have the awards set aside wasn't strong enough. Weighing each of Russia's arguments for putting enforcement of the massive awards on hold while it appeals the Hague Court of Appeal's decision reviving them earlier this year, the Dutch high court held "that the likelihood of those arguments succeeding is not such as to warrant not awaiting its own final judgment," according to a press release issued by the Supreme...

