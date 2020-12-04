White Stallion Coal Co. Gets Interim Loan Pending Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- Bankrupt Indiana-based coal producer White Stallion received approval for a trimmed down, interim Chapter 11 loan in Delaware late Friday, amid warnings that the idled surface mining company is teetering on the edge of Chapter 7. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein scheduled a further hearing for Dec. 14 after pressing the debtor to justify several features of its full $12.6 million debtor in possession loan, including provisions that would pay off — or "roll up" — more than $8 million of White Stallion LLC's top secured creditor's more than $90 million in claims. White Stallion and 18 affiliates sought bankruptcy...

