Calif. Wants Challenge To Flavored Vape Ban Tossed

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- The state of California has urged a federal judge to toss an effort by Big Tobacco to kill a flavored tobacco ban due to take effect next month, saying the companies are using a "faulty premise" to challenge a law designed to curb tobacco use among young people. R.J. Reynolds, Phillip Morris and a raft of other tobacco companies filed the lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 793, which only places restrictions on what tobacco products can be sold in California, the state said, not on the manufacture of said products, which would be a matter for federal regulators. In fact, the federal...

