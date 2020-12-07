Scrap Sellers Told To Pay Up In $45M Ship Loan Suit

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 5:40 PM GMT) -- A shipping broker who personally guaranteed a loan cannot delay handing over $48 million to the Norwegian security agent, a judge has said, after a summary judgment was granted this summer. Master Richard Davison granted Nordic Trustee AS and their co-claimants a final charging order at the High Court on Thursday in their pursuit of unpaid loans. Muhammad Tahir Lakhani now owes more than $48 million to Nordic Trustee, investment manager Njord Partners SMA-SEAL LP and two other private equity lenders, Master Davidson said in the order. The same court handed down summary judgment in the case in July. The final notice was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS