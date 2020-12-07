Mich. Restaurant Can't Escape EEOC's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Michigan restaurant can't exit a sex discrimination lawsuit after its owner changed its name and location, a federal judge has ruled, saying the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sufficiently shown the new venue is liable as a successor business. U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou said Friday that the EEOC has stated a viable claim that new venue Anthony's Little G's LLC — doing business as Little G's Fusion Cuisine — can be found liable for discrimination toward its female employees by allegedly subjecting them to sexual harassment and maintaining a hostile work environment, even though it changed its name from...

