High Court Will Review Trump's Medicaid Work Requirements

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' attempt to revive its pilot project that would allow Arkansas and New Hampshire to impose work requirements in Medicaid programs. The justices will consider challenges to a pair of D.C. Circuit opinions from February that rejected the programs. Although HHS has the authority to approve pilot projects that are "likely to assist in promoting the objectives" of Medicaid, the D.C. Circuit found that Medicaid's main objective is providing health coverage and that HHS didn't properly account for possible coverage losses. In Arkansas, more than 18,000...

