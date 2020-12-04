3rd Circ. Affirms NJ GOP Bigwig's Tax, Fraud Convictions

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- A former Gilmore & Monahan PA partner and onetime New Jersey Republican Party leader failed to pay his firm's payroll taxes and disclose his debts on a loan application, the Third Circuit said Friday, affirming his convictions for the crimes. A three-judge panel found a lower trial court correctly disregarded a doctor's testimony in support of George Gilmore when it convicted him of failing to pay his share of his firm's employee payroll taxes and making false statements on a loan application. Testimony given on behalf of Gilmore explaining how his hoarding addiction prevented him from willfully paying his taxes on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS