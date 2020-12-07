Convenience Store Chain Agrees To Pay $3M In FLSA Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. has agreed to pay $2.95 million to a conditionally certified class of operations managers who claimed the convenience store chain misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay, the managers have told a Pennsylvania federal court. In an unopposed motion for settlement approval Friday, the current and former operations managers asked the court to sign off on their deal with Love's, saying they recognized that their Fair Labor Standards Act claims were unusual because they were the highest-ranking employees on duty. "This case is not a garden-variety FLSA misclassification case," the managers said. "Thus, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS