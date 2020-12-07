NLRB Judge Says Union Muffed ABC Cameraman's Objection

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- A local broadcast workers' union violated federal labor law by not telling an ABC camera operator that he misfiled his objection to paying for certain union activities, a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge has ruled, saying the union had an obligation under board precedent to inform him of his shortcoming. In a decision issued Thursday, Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey Wedekind said the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 51 had a duty under the National Labor Relations Act to tell Oregon ABC camera operator Jeremy Brown that he needed to file his so-called Beck objection with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS