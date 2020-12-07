Full DC Circ. Won't Rehear Union 'Scapegoating' Fight

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- The full D.C. Circuit has declined to review a panel's finding that an Illinois Cadillac dealer violated federal labor law when it fired two employees who voted to unionize, despite the dealer's arguments that the decision "irrevocably alters federal labor law." The court said Friday it would not rehear Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville's arguments en banc because none of its judges had called for a vote, according to an order. In its Nov. 20 petition for rehearing, the dealership argued that the split panel's decision meant the National Labor Relations Board did not need to provide evidence that an employer knew about...

