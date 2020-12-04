DC Circ. Seems Ready To Wade Into Tribal Virus Funding Fight

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit wasn't buying the U.S. Department of Treasury's line that the appellate court has no power to weigh in on how the agency decided to dole out virus relief funds to the Shawnee Tribe at oral arguments Friday morning. The government has argued that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act gave the Treasury secretary a wide berth to decide how to disburse the funds set aside to help tribes offset an increase in expenditures due to the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided to use Indian Housing Block Grant population data as a guide to determine allotment, but...

