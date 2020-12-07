11th Circ. Affirms Fake $3.6M Check To IRS Is Obstruction

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- An Alabama man who passed a fraudulent $3.6 million check to the IRS to pay off his taxes and penalties was correctly convicted of obstructing the Internal Revenue Code, the Eleventh Circuit has affirmed. Richard Graham, who presented the fraudulent check to the agency in 2014, was correctly convicted of violating Internal Revenue Code Section 7212(a), which forbids obstructing the administration of the tax code, the appellate court said Friday. "Because there was sufficient evidence of a nexus to support Graham's conviction and because we reject his laundry list of objections to the district court's evidentiary rulings, we affirm," the Circuit...

