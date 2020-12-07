Student Loan Firm, Manager Must Pay $41M, Calif. Judge Says

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A student loan debt relief company and one of its principals will have to cough up more than $41 million in connection with U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau claims they broke federal laws by charging advance fees on their services, a federal judge in California decided Friday. In a Dec. 3 order, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter said that defendant Rick Graff and his company GST Factoring Inc. will have to pay $11,618,552 in restitution together and will each have to pay a $15 million fine in connection with CFPB claims they violated the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse...

