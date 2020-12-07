NJ Gov., Lawmakers Strike Deal On Cannabis Regs Bill

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats announced Friday that they had reached an agreement on legislation that would regulate adult-use cannabis and funnel most of its revenue into programs targeting racial disparities and social inequities. The joint statement acknowledged that voters approved recreational marijuana legalization in November and comes a little more than two weeks after legislative panels advanced a regulation measure despite concerns that the provision proposing an excise tax aiming to help those hurt most by drug criminalization laws didn't do enough to further social justice. "We're proud to announce today that we've reached an agreement on...

