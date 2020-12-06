Biden To Pick Calif. AG Xavier Becerra To Head HHS

Law360 (December 6, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the midst of one of the greatest public health crises in the nation's history, according to an expert close to the Biden transition team. Oscar Ramirez, who worked in the Obama administration and is the founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Democratic lobby shop Fulcrum Public Affairs, said Sunday that Biden has selected Becerra for the Cabinet seat. The California attorney general's office and the Biden transition team didn't respond immediately to requests for comment Sunday. If confirmed...

