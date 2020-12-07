HMRC Urges Top Court To Cap Foreign Unit Dividend Payout

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 7:28 PM GMT) -- HM Revenue & Customs told the U.K.'s top court on Monday that credits it paid out to the shareholders of multinationals claiming to have been illegally overtaxed on dividends should reduce the amount it will have to pay out in compensation. HM Revenue & Customs on Monday told the U.K. Supreme Court that it wasn't unjustly enriched when it received payments of advance corporation tax later found to be unlawful. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images) David Ewart QC, representing the tax authority, told the U.K. Supreme Court that his client was not unjustly enriched when it received payments of advance corporation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS