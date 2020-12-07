Pfizer Unit Gets 'Put Up' Order In Osteoarthritis IP Fight

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 7:03 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Monday that if a Pfizer subsidiary wants to bring an infringement counterclaim against Teva and Regeneron in their challenge to three osteoarthritis treatment patents, it must do so now. High Court Judge Colin Birss told the company it couldn't hold off on bringing a second counterclaim for infringement in the case, giving Pfizer's Rinat Neuroscience Corp. until Dec. 15 to add the allegations. The judge said it was preferable for all the issues that can be resolved at one trial to go forward together in the suit brought by Teva and Regeneron seeking to get the patents...

