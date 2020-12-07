Milbank, Ropes & Gray, Rep $1B Seacor Take-Private Deal

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Transportation and logistics group Seacor agreed to be taken private by an affiliate of private equity firm American Industrial Partners, the company said Monday, in a deal valuing it at about $1 billion that is being guided by Milbank LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Seacor Holdings Inc. said in a joint statement with industrial-businesses-focused AIP that the deal involves the investor buying all its shares at $41.50 each, a 14% premium to its Dec. 4 stock price and a 31% boost to its average price from the last 90 days. "AIP is an ideal partner for Seacor...

