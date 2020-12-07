BYU-Idaho Attys Oppose Disqualification Bid In Title IX Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Brigham Young University – Idaho fired back at a former student who is suing the university for allegedly not taking action against a sexually abusive professor, decrying the former student's argument that the university's law firm has a conflict of interest because the firm also represents the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has intervened in the suit. The university argued Friday that Lori Stevens' request to disqualify the university's attorneys, Kirton McConkie, is baseless because BYU-Idaho established a firewall in August between Kirton McConkie lawyers who represent the university and Kirton McConkie lawyers who represent the church, according...

