FERC Ignored Market Manipulation Claims, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission illegally failed to explain why it brushed aside allegations that market manipulation by Dynegy Inc. tainted a wholesale electricity auction, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen said in a petition before the D.C. Circuit. Public Citizen said Friday that FERC violated the Federal Power Act and Administrative Procedure Act when it decided not to consider whether the alleged market manipulation by Dynegy took place and whether the resulting electricity rates for a region serviced by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, were just and fair. The agency's refusal to grapple with both of those important questions, which...

