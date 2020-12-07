Gunderson-Guided E-Commerce Biz Wish Targets $1.06B IPO

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Discount e-commerce platform Wish said Monday it expects to raise nearly $1.06 billion in its Gunderson Dettmer-steered initial public offering, making it the latest tech-savvy heavyweight to prep a blockbuster launch. Wish, which is formally known as ContextLogic Inc., said it expects its 46 million shares to price between $22 and $24 apiece, which would bring in about $1.06 billion at midpoint. California-headquartered Wish is a discount mobile shopping business whose platform boasts 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it aims to serve cost-conscious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS