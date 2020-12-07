High Court Won't Weigh In On Bar For Sex Harassment Claims

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into a sexual harassment case brought by a former car dealership salesperson who the Eighth Circuit said faced "reprehensible" treatment, despite her argument that the court's take on what constituted harassment was too narrow. The nation's highest court denied Jennifer Paskert's July 13 petition for certiorari, which took aim at the Eighth Circuit's decision to throw out her Title VII case against an Iowa car dealership. When the Eighth Circuit ruled in favor of the dealership in February, it said that while the behavior Paskert experienced was "reprehensible and improper," it didn't meet the...

