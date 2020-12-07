High Court Won't Take Up Alice Questions In ID Patent Case

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a company's petition asking whether its Alice ruling should apply to inventions that don't necessarily improve computer functionality, but still "effect an improvement" in different technologies. The justices denied the petition for certiorari filed by Mantissa Corp. in which it argued that the Federal Circuit incorrectly affirmed a Texas federal court's ruling that the company's identity protection patents were invalid under Alice, which holds that abstract ideas are patent-ineligible absent an added inventive concept. Mantissa argued that courts are interpreting Alice too broadly to find "most" computer-related inventions ineligible for patent...

