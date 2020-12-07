DC NFL Team Wants To Review Redactions In Wilkinson Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team and owner Daniel Snyder want to intervene in a now-dismissed lawsuit against prominent attorney Beth Wilkinson, who is currently conducting a probe into alleged sexual harassment in the team's front office, according to a Monday court filing. In the filing, plaintiff David P. Donovan asked a Virginia federal court to halt the public release of certain redacted documents in the case until the team and Snyder have had the opportunity to intervene and review the proposed redactions. Federal magistrate Judge Ivan Davis signed off on the request Monday and the filings will be delayed for two days....

