5 Firms Steer Gamenet's €950M Bet On Italian Gaming Assets

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed Italian gaming company Gamenet Group will buy the sports betting and digital gaming businesses of U.K.-based International Game Technology for €950 million ($1.15 billion) in a deal built by five law firms, the companies said Monday. The agreement sees Apollo Global Management Inc.-owned Gamenet Group SpA buying Lottomatica Videolot Rete SpA and Lottomatica Scommesse Srl from a subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC called Lottomatica Holding Srl, according to a statement. White & Case LLP and Italy-based NCTM are advising IGT, while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is advising Gamenet, along with the Italian offices of Cleary Gottlieb...

