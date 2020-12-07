1st Circ. May Let EPA Consider Exxon Permit In Climate Case

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday appeared sympathetic to the notion of letting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency act on a permit related to an ExxonMobil petroleum storage unit, saying the regulatory step may clear up a suit claiming the energy giant ignored climate change risks. The three-judge panel heard oral arguments in a bid by the Conservation Law Foundation to restart the case after it was paused by a Massachusetts federal judge, who ruled that waiting for the EPA was the right course of action. The CLF argued that the delay to wait for the EPA, which has not issued a...

