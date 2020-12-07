NJ Justices Clear J&J Of Taxes On Coverage Beyond State

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court said Monday that Johnson & Johnson is only responsible for state insurance premium taxes based on risks located in the Garden State and not throughout the country, signing off on the pharmaceutical giant's bid for a $55 million tax refund. Johnson & Johnson is only responsible for state insurance premium taxes based on risks located in New Jersey and not throughout the country, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Without writing a plenary opinion, a 5-1 majority on the New Jersey Supreme Court upheld a state appellate decision from last year,...

