3rd Circ. Judge Skeptical Tax Act Protects Virgin Islands

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit judge Tuesday questioned whether the U.S. Virgin Islands was protected by the Tax Injunction Act from a suit challenging the constitutionality of the territory's timeshare tax, saying the law's language appears to apply to states only. Circuit Judge Michael A. Chagares during oral arguments asked how the law — which prevents federal courts from intervening in cases when local jurisdictions have the capacity to resolve them — could apply to the Virgin Islands when the provision's language plainly refers to states. Judge Chagares addressed his questioning to Geoffrey Eaton, partner at Winston & Strawn LLP, who is representing...

