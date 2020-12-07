US Trustee Inks $74M Deal For Bankrupt Mortgage Holders

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office announced Monday that three major mortgage providers have agreed to pay out $74 million to correct errors they've made servicing the accounts of tens of thousands of bankrupt mortgage holders. In an announcement released Monday, the federal bankruptcy watchdog said Nationstar Mortgage LLC, U.S. Bank National Association and PNC Bank NA had agreed to provide payments and refunds to the holders of about 60,000 mortgage accounts for a variety of failures to comply with the Bankruptcy Code and bankruptcy procedures dating back to 2011. "The failure of mortgage servicers to comply with those requirements compromises the integrity...

