Tile Shop Can't Tap Excess Policy For Investor Suit Deal

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit freed Allied World from having to cover Tile Shop Holdings Inc.'s settlement of shareholder litigation alleging that the company concealed personal relationships with its suppliers, ruling Monday there is no coverage because the alleged wrongdoing took place before the policy period. A three-judge panel said the lower court correctly held that Allied is not on the hook for Tile's settlement. The policy exclusion's "relation-back clause" clearly stated that it would not cover losses related to wrongful acts that happened before the policy period, even if the losses occurred after the policy started, the judges said. The panel pointed...

