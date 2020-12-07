Justices Urged To Clarify Patent Review Standard

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to consider whether the Federal Circuit used the right standard to review an issue of patent invalidity that was decided on partial summary judgment but not reopened at trial. In a Nov. 27 petition docketed on Dec. 4, GS CleanTech Corp. urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision affirming that its patents were invalid under the on-sale bar, which prohibits an invention from being patented if it was sold a year before the patent filing. The company said that because an Indiana federal judge's summary judgment order...

