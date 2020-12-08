Kaufman Dolowich Adds Insurance Partner To Orlando Office

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP added to its growing Florida presence Monday, hiring an insurance and liability partner to its Orlando office. Brett A. Smith, a fifth-generation Floridian, most recently served as an Orlando-based partner at Cruser Mitchell Novitz Sanchez Gaston & Zimlet LLP. "It has been our goal, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now essential, that we expand our insurance coverage practice in Florida, and Brett's wide-ranging practice makes him a great addition to our firm," said Bruce S. Liebman, co-managing partner of KDV's Florida offices, in a press release. "This is a positive step in meeting our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS