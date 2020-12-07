11th Circ. Judge Calls High Court Age Bias Ruling 'Confusing'

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge said Monday he's struggling to parse an age bias ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court while reviewing a pharmacist's discrimination suit against the federal government, as the court evaluates whether to revive her retaliation claim. During oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge Kevin C. Newsom said the Supreme Court's ruling in Babb v. Wilkie contained "different phraseology in different parts" about the extent that age bias factors into employment decisions for federal workers. Pharmacist Noris Babb, who convinced the Supreme Court in April that her age bias claim against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is allowed under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS