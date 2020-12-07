Pregnant Amazon Workers Face Systemic Bias, EEOC Told

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Amazon drags its feet when employees ask for disability accommodations and treats workers with pregnancy-related medical issues worse than their nonpregnant colleagues, a warehouse worker has alleged in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge. The online retail behemoth either refuses to respond to or slow-walks its handling of requests for workplace accommodations and uses its "no-fault" attendance policy to push out workers with medical needs, including issues stemming from pregnancy, according to Friday's EEOC filing from Michelle Posey. "Amazon's employee handbook indicates that reasonable workplace accommodations may be made for employees with disabilities, but makes no mention of accommodations for...

