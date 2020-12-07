Pot Biz Sued In Wash. Court For Unwanted 'Junk Texts'

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Washington marijuana dispensary was hit on Monday with a proposed class action in state court alleging that its promotional "junk texts" violated the Evergreen State's consumer protection laws. Plaintiff Ethan Spencer says he received at least nine unsolicited texts from dispensary chain Clear Choice Cannabis this summer between June and August. Spencer said he gave the company his number during a visit to one of its locations but never consented to automated texts promoting its "illicit business." "Each of the unsolicited commercial text messages initiated and transmitted by defendants were transmitted en masse to hundreds or more of defendants' former,...

