Suzuki Tries To Shield Top Exec From Depo In Brakes Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Suzuki Motor Corp. pushed the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday to adopt the apex doctrine in the state in an attempt to shield its chairman from deposition in a suit over faulty motorcycle brakes, arguing that allowing the deposition could open corporate executives to testifying in every product liability action. Raoul Cantero of White & Case LLP, who represents Suzuki, told the justices that if they allow plaintiff Scott Winckler to depose Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki simply because of his knowledge of a couple of documents regarding the faulty brakes, it could open the door to regular depositions of top corporate...

