K&L Gates Nabs Skadden Antitrust Pro For Charleston Office

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has beefed up its Charleston, South Carolina, litigation team with the addition of a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner with nearly two decades of antitrust experience, the firm announced Monday. Paul Eckles has joined the BigLaw firm's South Carolina office as a partner in the litigation and dispute resolution practice. Eckles made the move following 25 years with Skadden in New York, a firm he has been with since earning his J.D. from UCLA in 1995. "I'm looking to do something different and K&L is giving me that opportunity," Eckles told Law360 during a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS