7th Circ. Skeptical Of Couple's Bid To Undo Tax Court Ruling

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said during oral argument Monday that an Illinois couple seeking to reverse a U.S. Tax Court decision deeming their trust a tax sham appeared to have waived arguments that they were intimidated by Internal Revenue Service counsel and that their income gains were wrongly tallied. U.S. Circuit Judge Amy St. Eve said neither issue was raised in the lower court. In the case, Samuel and Elizabeth Wegbreit contend that the sale of his interest in investment company Oak Ridge LLC was completed in 2004, so the Tax Court erred in adding that gain to their income for...

