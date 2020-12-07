Louisville Can't Escape NCAA Claims Over Fed Bribery Case

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The NCAA is pushing forward with severe sanctions allegations against the University of Louisville, according to documents released by the school Monday, in an infractions case targeting the university after an Adidas executive and consultant offered to pay the father of a former basketball recruit more than $100,000, a scandal at the center of the federal college basketball corruption investigation. The University of Louisville released the NCAA's reply to the school's defense in an infractions case leveled by NCAA enforcement staff earlier this year on allegations that representatives of Adidas, which sponsors the Louisville Cardinals sports program, paid bribes to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS