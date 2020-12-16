Calif. Ruling Offers NDA Compliance Insights For Employers

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 11:49 AM EST) -- In a rare occurrence, the California Court of Appeal for the Fourth Appellate District vacated an arbitration award in Brown v. TGS Management Co. LLC in October[1] on the grounds that the arbitrator exceeded his authority when he declined to entertain a facial challenge to the employment agreement's confidentiality provision as a de facto covenant not to compete. As a result, employers will need to revisit their nondisclosure agreements; employees have a new statutory enforcement tool, and arbitrators must consider all statutory and public policy challenges to the parties' contractual provisions. California's Statutory Right to Work California protects its citizens' right...

