Experian Insists $18M Legal Liabilities Covered By Insurance

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 3:33 PM GMT) -- Experian has denied that its policy with two insurers includes an exclusion that should block the consumer reporting giant's High Court attempts to recoup more than $18 million in legal fees. Experian PLC says it racked up millions of dollars in liabilities and legal costs defending itself against mass lawsuits filed by thousands of consumers who say they were harmed by inaccurate reporting of their credit history. The company denied claims by Zurich Insurance PLC and a subsidiary of SCOR that it is prevented from collecting on its insurance policy because the wording excludes "deliberate acts" such as those that allegedly form...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS