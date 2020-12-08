BNP Has No Good Excuse In €303M Bribery Suit, Group Says

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 5:02 PM GMT) -- A Dutch housing association has hit out at the reply of BNP Paribas SA to its €303 million ($367 million) lawsuit in London, alleging that the French bank has "no credible reason" for having paid commissions to an intermediary except as bribes. Stichting Vestia hit back on Friday at the High Court counterclaim made by BNP Paribas for €73.4 million ($87 million) in fees for contract termination, and described the lender's defense to its lawsuit as incoherent. The housing association claims the bank indirectly bribed its treasurer with cash and lavish perks, inducing him to enter into 46 derivatives trades between...

