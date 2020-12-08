Commerce Plans Anti-Dumping Duties On Korean Cigarettes

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday it will hit imports of certain cigarettes from South Korea with a 5.48% duty, finding that a major Korean producer has been dumping them on the U.S. market. In a final affirmative determination, dated Friday, Commerce said that Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp. has been selling the "fourth-tier" cigarettes — rolled cigarettes less than 12 centimeters long with a tobacco blend generally containing 10% to 40% tobacco stem — at less than the fair-market value to U.S. purchasers. The final duty rate remains unchanged from Commerce's preliminary determination in July and will take effect...

