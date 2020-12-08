Bailey Glasser Opens Boise Outpost With New Partner

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- National firm Bailey Glasser LLP has opened its first office in Boise, Idaho, with a partner and an associate from Andersen Schwartzman PLLC, building on its growth this year in spite of the pandemic. With two decades of commercial litigation experience, Ben Schwartzman officially opened the new office Dec. 1, the firm announced Monday. Joining Schwartzman at Bailey Glasser is associate attorney Nick Warden, who has seven years of legal experience. Prior to joining the firm, the pair were already based in Boise. Bailey Glasser has opened three other offices this year, including an office in Chicago, Illinois, in February; an...

