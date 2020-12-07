Bob Dylan's 600-Song Catalog Is A-Changin' To UMG's Control

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- Music icon and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Group's publishing division Monday in a deal that covers more than 600 copyrights including beloved classics "Blowin' in the Wind" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'," as well as his recent songs. Financial terms weren't disclosed, but the New York Times reported that the deal is worth more than $300 million. The deal also includes Dylan's well-known songs, such as "Like A Rolling Stone," which was listed by Rolling Stone magazine as No 1. in their "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list, as...

