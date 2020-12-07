Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Undo Hatch-Waxman Venue Limits

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals on Monday urged the full Federal Circuit to review a decision that limited where Hatch-Waxman Act patent suits over generic drugs can be filed, calling it a "detrimental and seismic shift" that "makes no sense." In a petition for en banc review, the company said that the November panel decision flouts longstanding precedent and will require litigation against generics makers to be heard by multiple courts, instead of one, as has frequently been the case in the past. "The panel's opinion, if left untouched, would effect a detrimental and seismic shift in Hatch-Waxman pharmaceutical patent litigation that will increase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS