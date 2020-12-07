Philly Court Leaders Scolded For Missing Race Equity Hearing

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Members of the Philadelphia City Council lashed out Monday afternoon after leadership with the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas opted not to send representatives to testify at a hearing on racial tension and nepotism in the city's judicial system documented in a recently released report. The council's legislative oversight committee had hoped to question court administrators about efforts to address what the Center for Urban and Racial Equity concluded in a mid-2019 study were serious doubts among staff about the First Judicial District's commitment to addressing issues of racial equity. Instead, members of the committee suggested that the court's failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS