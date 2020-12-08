5th Circ. Says Age Bias Claims At Hospital Lack Proof

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to save a lawsuit accusing a Texas hospital of using a respiratory therapist's allegedly poor work performance as a smokescreen to fire her because of her age, rejecting her argument that receiving pay raises meant her performance was up to snuff. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment win for Lubbock's University Medical Center in an age bias suit brought by longtime employee Rosemary Salazar, finding that she hadn't demonstrated that the decision to terminate her stemmed from anything other than her failing to hit performance standards. "UMC proffered a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for Salazar's discharge: her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS