Firm Gets Claims Trimmed In Ex-Employee's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal court has trimmed claims in an age discrimination lawsuit against a self-described creditors rights firm, saying the former quality assurance specialist bringing the suit had been unable to meet the requirements to establish three of her seven claims. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent said in an order on Monday that Katherine Merhulik could not establish that Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA, a Midwestern firm, had used policies that were outwardly not related to age but that served to disproportionately affect older workers because the employee "scorecards" she identified as discriminatory explicitly used age as a factor....

